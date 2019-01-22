Kodiak Troopers Seek Info in Early Morning Hit and Run

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle in that town involved in a hit-and-run collision that occurred at just after midnight on Harry Nielson Tuesday morning.

According to information coming from troopers in Kodiak, they were informed of a hit-and-run at 12:06 am this morning reporting a “smaller late 90’s model blue pick up truck.” The vehicle is reported to have damage to the front passenger side with a damaged headlight.







Troopers are also asking for information on the description of the occupants and their direction of travel and license plate number.

AST is advising that the public do no attempt to make contact and instead to call 907-486-4121.