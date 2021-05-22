Kodiak Volunteer Volleyball Manager Arrested on Multiple Charges following Sexual Abuse of a Minor Investigation







Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that they have arrested a 19-year-old Kodiak High School volunteer volleyball team student manager on multiple sex-related charges after opening a week-long investigation in Kodiak.

According to the Kodiak-based AST investigation, Vince Jay Barcelon Deliguin “sexually assaulted a minor multiple times over the course of a year.” Deliguin blackmailed the victim by telling the victim “that he would release lewd photos of the victim if the victim did not perform sexual acts with him.”

Deliguin made arrangements with the victim, who he had met in his capacity as volunteer volleyball team student manager, to meet at a specific location where he intended to sexually assault the minor, but troopers were able to take Deliguin into custody at that location.

The suspect was arrested on three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I, five counts of Enticement of a Minor, three counts of Exploitation of a Minor, as well as three counts of Coercion.

Deliguin was remanded to the Kodiak Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

Troopers believe that the suspect may have had additional victims and ask persons with additional information to please contact Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak at (907) 486-4121.





