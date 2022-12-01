Kodiak’s North Star Elementary School Evacuated after Discovery of Suspicious Package Wednesday





The North Star Elementary School in Kodiak was abruptly evacuated at 10:14 am on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered outside the school troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

All of the students were transported to the Bayside Fire Department where parents were contacted and told to pick up their children, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and the Kodiak Police Department responded to the school and secured the area.

The investigation that ensued would find that the suspicious package was an empty wooden box. Troopers were able to contact the person who placed the box at the school and that person explained to troopers that while out running on the roadway they came upon the box and thought perhaps a student or staff member at the school had misplaced it and so placed it outside the school.

In the dispatch, AST thanked the “Kodiak Police Department, US Coast Guard Investigative Service, and FBI for their assistance with the response and investigation.



