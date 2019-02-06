Koniag Appoints Longtime Executive and Kodiak Island Native Anthony Drabek to Board of Directors

- Home
Anchorage, AK—Continuing Koniag’s growth and stability requires putting the right people on the team. In January, Koniag’s Board believes it did just that, appointing Tony Drabek to the Board of Directors.
Tony was the President/CEO of Natives of Kodiak for more than a quarter century and helped start Northrim Bank, serving on its Board for more than two decades. He knows his way around financial statements and has been involved in more than a few mergers and acquisitions. However, his experience and leadership go well beyond business and Alaska. He served in the United States Army for four years, including one tour in Vietnam and one in Korea.
The entire Koniag Board believes Tony’s adaptive experience will help our corporation continue its positive trajectory. He is retired and looks forward to investing his energy in this new role.
Koniag Interim CEO and Board Chairman Ron Unger sees Tony strengthening an already effective group. “Tony’s background is going to help us continue our positive trajectory in providing meaningful benefits to our Shareholders.”
Tony fills the seat of longtime Board member Brent Parsons who passed away unexpectedly in November of last year. “Our Board and Shareholders miss Brent terribly because of his kindness, commitment to Koniag and business acumen,” said Ron Unger. “While Brent cannot be replaced, Koniag committed to replacing Brent with someone of similar skills, and Tony fits in that mold.” Tony’s term goes through 2020.
“I am excited at the prospect of working with and learning from the dedicated men and women on this Board. This is a group that has done a very good job of managing our corporation and I am glad to be a part of it,” Tony said.