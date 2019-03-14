Koniag Selects Ron Unger as CEO, Names Marty Shuravloff To Board

Kodiak, AK – With an eye toward continued growth, the Koniag Board of Directors has selected Ron Unger as Koniag’s CEO. Marty Shuravloff has been appointed to fill Ron’s seat on the Koniag Board.
“It is an honor to be chosen by the Board to continue serving Koniag as its CEO,” Ron said. “Growing our Corporation to provide more and more benefits to our Shareholders drives everything we do at Koniag. I am so excited to keep working toward that goal.”
As Interim CEO and Board Chairman, Ron was instrumental in helping Koniag through a successful leadership transition resulting in a strong team and sustainable earnings growth. His hire allows for long-term stability as Koniag continues its journey to provide meaningful benefits to its Shareholders.
Prior to being hired as the CEO, Ron served on the Koniag Board for 14 years, with 6 years as Chairman. Twice during his time on the Board, Ron stepped in as acting CEO, in 2013 and then again in 2017. In both instances, Koniag realized improved financial results and delivered increased Shareholder benefits.
In order to ensure leadership continuity, the Board has asked Ron to serve as a non-voting Chair until the Board votes in a new Chair. In accordance with Koniag bylaws, the Board may elect a Chair who is not a Board member. In such instances, the Chair focuses on facilitating Board discussion and cannot vote on Board actions.
With Ron’s departure from the Koniag Board, Marty Shuravloff has been appointed to fill the seat. He has served twice on the Koniag Board in prior years, and said it is great to return to the team.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to come back to serve on the Koniag Board and I look forward to representing Koniag’s Shareholders. I am passionate about public service and hope that my experience will provide insight to the Board as we make decisions to guide Koniag into the future,” Marty said.
Koniag President Shauna Hegna said, “I am proud to be a part of this team. Ron and Marty are important components of Koniag’s effective mix of experienced people that work hard for our Shareholders.”
An accomplished business executive and entrepreneur, Ron founded and led WorkSmart, an information technology services company on its multi-state expansion via organic growth and several business acquisitions. He was first elected to the Koniag Board in 2004, and has served as Board Chairman since October 2012 and as Interim CEO since November 2017. Ron graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with an engineering degree, and earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Marty brings a wealth of experience from his more than two decades heading the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, where he oversaw the rehabilitation of 200 houses and the construction of 90 more. His background includes being elected Chair of the National Indian Housing Council, serving as a governor’s appointee to the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board for more than fifteen years and two previous stints on the Koniag Board of Directors. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Saint Martin’s University.