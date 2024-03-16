Koniag Board of Directors Endorses Mary Peltola for U.S. Congress





The Koniag Board of Directors has endorsed Mary Peltola to continue serving Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives. The board’s endorsement speaks to her alignment with the Alutiiq values and her deep understanding of the issues impacting the Alutiiq people.

Since her election in 2022, Rep. Peltola’s record of unwavering commitment to rural Alaska and Alaska Native people aligns with Koniag’s core values and mission to make a meaningful impact on Koniag’s Shareholders and Descendants.

Congresswoman Peltola is Yup’ik and was raised along the Kuskokwim River in Kwethluk, Tuntutuliak, Platinum, and Bethel. She knows what it’s like to live, work, and raise a family in rural Alaska. She understands the unique challenges Alaskans face every day.

Her leadership as the first Alaska Native congressperson has made an impact in the Koniag region, around Alaska, and across the country. We believe that she will continue to be a powerful advocate for the state and communities on the national stage.

The primary election will be held on August 20, 2024, followed by the general election on November 5, 2024. Regardless of where you live or which candidates you support, Koniag encourages you to make your voice heard and vote!

For more information on the upcoming elections, voting locations, or voting registration, visit vote.org.



