Koniag Endorses Mary Sattler Peltola for U.S. Congress





KODIAK, AK—The Koniag Board of Directors has endorsed Mary Sattler Peltola to serve a full term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The board’s endorsement speaks to her alignment with Koniag’s Alutiiq values and her deep understanding of the issues impacting rural Alaska and Alaska Native people.

“Despite only serving in Congress for just a few weeks, Congresswoman Peltola has already made a nationwide impact with her “pro-fish” stance and her commitment to working across the aisle and staying above the fray of negative politics,” said Koniag President Shauna Hegna. “We are confident that Congresswoman Peltola will continue to represent our state with integrity as Alaska’s—and the nation’s—first Alaska Native congressperson.”

Congresswoman Peltola is Yup’ik and was raised along the Kuskokwim River in Kwethluk, Tuntutuliak, Platinum, and Bethel. She served 10 years in the Alaska State House representing the Bethel area, commercial fished, led the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, and served as a tribal judge.

“I’m so thankful for Koniag’s endorsement. I’ve always respected their commitment to Alaska, their shareholders, and their descendants. I’m glad to be their partner in securing an Alaska that works for all of us,” said Peltola.

In July, the Koniag Board of Directors also endorsed Lisa Murkowski for re-election to the U.S. Senate. Though the board endorsed Tara Katuk Sweeney in the special primary election for U.S. Congress, her withdrawal prompted the board to revisit the endorsement process for the regular general election. We thank Tara for her candidacy and wish her the best in the future.

The U.S. House of Representatives election will be held Nov. 8, 2022. For more information on the upcoming elections, voting locations, or voting registration, visit https://www.vote.org/.

