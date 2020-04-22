Koniag Commits $50,000 to Support Kodiak Island COVID-19 Efforts

Kodiak, Alaska – Koniag is committing $50,000 to support in-region needs, particularly food security, related to COVID-19. This follows region-wide meetings with tribes, village corporations, and non-profits in the Kodiak region to seek guidance on the greatest needs.
Earlier this spring, Koniag sent care packages to Elders and school-age youth in its villages and is facilitating regular region-wide COVID-19 response meetings with tribal and community leaders. It is also issuing its 7j distribution two months early to assist Shareholders and in-region village corporations during this economic crisis.
“At Koniag, one of our driving values is sharing the catch,” said Koniag President Shauna Hegna. “We will do all we can to help our Shareholders and our region to recover from COVID-19.”
This support is in addition to any federal CARES Act Tribal Relief Funding Koniag may receive. Should Koniag be allocated CARES Act Tribal Relief Funding, it will absorb any administrative costs associated with it to ensure one hundred percent of the funds received are used to benefit its Shareholders and communities.
Koniag Chairman and CEO Ron Unger said, “Koniag’s sole focus in applying for the CARES Act Tribal Relief Funding is to help our Alaska Native people and communities impacted by the pandemic.”
###