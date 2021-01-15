Koniag Government Services promotes Jeannette Morris to Chief Financial Officer







Chantilly, VA– Koniag Government Services (KGS) is pleased to announce it has promoted Jeannette Morris to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Morris will oversee all accounting, finance, and budgeting aspects for KGS and its 16 operating companies, which will earn a projected $300 million in annual revenues.

“KGS has benefitted from Jeannette’s work ethic, dedication and commitment; we are thrilled to provide her with this well-deserved opportunity,” said KGS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wideman. “I have worked with some of the best CFOs in the business, and Jeannette is certainly now part of that list. I’m excited to watch her grow even more in this new role.”

Morris’ prior positions at KGS include Vice President, Finance and Accounting Controller. She has held numerous high-level accounting and finance positions at companies including Copper River Companies, Raytheon Trusted Computer Solutions, Inc., and Employment Enterprises, Inc.

“I’m grateful to get to work with such a supportive and dynamic team at KGS,” said Morris. “KGS is a fast-growing company and I’m excited for the opportunity to help continue that trajectory in my new position.”

KGS is a leading provider of professional services to federal government agencies.

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Owned corporation supporting the values and traditions of our native communities through an agile employee and corporate culture that delivers Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services and Operational Management to Federal Government Agencies.






