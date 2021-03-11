Kotlik Man Arrested on Three Counts of Attempted Murder after Drinking Incident on Tuesday Morning







At 9:20 am on Tuesday, troopers based in St Marys were notified of an active shooter in the community of Kotlik and initiated a response to the community.

The troopers were told that the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Fred Prince, had been drinking at a friend’s house before being kicked out of the party. Prince left the premises, but upset that he had been thrown out of the party, returned a short time later with a rifle. He fired the rifle into the air multiple times before once again leaving. He returned again a short time later and opened fire into the residence and threatened to kill those inside.

As troopers were en route tp Kotlik from St. Marys, contactwas made with Prince, who agreed to drop his weapon and give himself up to authorities upon their arrival. When troopers landed in the village, Prince was taken into custody without incident AST said in their report.

Prince was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on three counts each of Attempted Murder and Assault III. He was also charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.





