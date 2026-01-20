KUAC broadcasts preserved in Library of Congress archive







Hundreds of historical KUAC TV broadcast materials are now available online thanks to a grant from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting.

“KUAC is thrilled that a comprehensive collection of its materials has been accepted into the archive at the Library of Congress,” said KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon. “This significant recognition highlights the importance of preserving public broadcasting content created by KUAC TV, in Interior Alaska, that shapes and reflects the diverse narratives of American life.”

The American Archive of Public Broadcasting is a collaboration between the Library of Congress and the Boston public broadcasting station GBH.

KUAC is a service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The recent collection project was made possible through a partnership with the Alaska Film Archives at the UAF Rasmuson Library, which helped preserve and prepare KUAC’s library for digital access. UAF Facilities Services provided additional assistance in readying archival materials for shipping to the public broadcasting archive in Virginia.

“This partnership underscores KUAC’s commitment to fostering a deep appreciation for the unique cultural narratives that define our state,” said Gordon. “By making these materials accessible, we aim to enrich the archives and preserve our shared history for future generations.”

To date, more than 1,000 videos have already been digitized and made accessible, including promotional spots, raw footage, program segments and full-length broadcasts spanning decades of KUAC’s history in Interior Alaska. More items are being cataloged and prepared for entry by UAF staff and volunteers.

“Digitizing these materials before their analog formats become irretrievable ensures that Alaska’s stories, voices and cultural memory will endure,” said Angela Schmidt, head of the Alaska Film Archives. “At a time when northern regions face unprecedented change, these programs provide essential historical perspective and continue to inform, inspire and challenge viewers across generations.”

Through this collaboration, KUAC joins a nationwide effort to preserve and share the legacy of public broadcasting. The American Archive of Public Broadcasting provides online access to thousands of hours of public media content from across the United States, ensuring that local and regional stories are available to researchers, educators and the general public for generations to come.

The KUAC collection can be viewed on the archive website.