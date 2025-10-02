Senator Murkowski Welcomes Temporary Funding for Some Alaska Public Media Stations, But Warns the Job Isn’t Done





Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Wednesday welcomed the news that the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) will provide temporary funding for fourteen Tribal and Native serving public broadcasting stations in Alaska. This announcement follows Congress’ rescission of $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which effectively defunded public broadcasting in Alaska—an action Senator Murkowski strongly opposed and which necessitated this contingency for impacted Tribal stations.

“Over the past several months, I have left no stone unturned in exploring options to help keep the lights on and the signals strong for Alaska’s public broadcasting stations,” said Senator Murkowski. “This funding will help some of Alaska’s most rural radio stations make ends meet for now. But it is one-time funding, and the job isn’t done until every station in Alaska has stable, long-term support. I thank the Department of the Interior for working with my office on this effort, as well as the Alaskans who have generously stepped up with donations, large and small. Alaska is stronger when our communities are connected, and public broadcasting is at the heart of the effort.”

During debate on the rescissions package, a number of members secured an agreement from the Trump administration to reallocate approximately $10 million in existing BIA funding to support threatened Tribal and Native serving stations. Senator Murkowski supported that effort while opposing the overall rescissions package and has since worked with Interior to ensure that funding for these stations would not come at the expense of other important programs and priorities that meet the trust and treaty obligations to Native people.

Eligible stations were then presented with two potential funding options: they could partner with a Tribe, either through a 638 compact or 638 contract, or they could go through a grant process. Under the first option, stations could receive awards within the next two to four weeks. The grant process may take anywhere from two to five months.

The following stations will receive funding from BIA:

KNBA-FM (Koahnic Broadcast Corporation in Anchorage)

KBRW-AM (Silakkuagvik Communications, Inc. in Barrow)

KYUK-AM and KYUK-TV (Bethel Broadcasting, Inc. in Bethel)

KCUK-FM (Kashunamiut School District in Chevak)

KDLG-AM (Dillingham City School District in Dillingham)

KRFF-FM (“Voice of Denali Radio” created by Athabascan Fiddlers Association, in Fairbanks)

KZPA-AM (Gwandak Public Broadcasting, Inc. in Fort Yukon)

KIYU-FM (Big River Public Broadcasting Corporation in Galena)

KOTZ-AM (Kotzebue Broadcasting, Inc in Kotzebue)

KSKO-FM (Kuskokwim Public Broadcasting Corporation in McGrath)

KSDP-AM (Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting, Inc. in Sand Point)

KUHB-FM (Pribilof School District Board of Education in St. Paul)

KNSA-AM (Unalakleet Broadcasting, Inc. in Unalakleet)

KUCB (Unalaska Community Broadcasting, Inc. in Unalaska)