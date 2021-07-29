Large 8.2, 6.2, and 5.6 Earthquakes Strike South of Alaska Peninsula







A large magnitude 8.1 earthquake shook the Aleutian Chain and Alaska Peninsula at 10:15 pm. It was quickly followed by a second quake measuring 6.2 and a third shaker measuring 5.6. Aftershocks continue to hit the area.

The quake, that originated 66 miles southeast of Perryville at a depth of 20 miles and could be felt as far away as the southern Kenai Peninsula.

The quake generated a tsunami warning for south alaska and the Alaska Peninsula from Hitchinbrook Entrance, 90 miles east of Seward to Unimak Pass 80 miles northeast of Unalaska and on to Samalga Pass 30 miles southwest of Nikolski.

The first of possible waves are estimated to reach Sand Point at approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night followed by Unalaska at 11:50 pm.

Other times are as follows:

Kodiak 2355 AKDT Jul 28

Cold Bay 0010 AKDT Jul 29

Adak 0015 AKDT Jul 29

Seward 0020 AKDT Jul 29

Elfin Cove 0025 AKDT Jul 29

Sitka 0030 AKDT Jul 29

Yakutat 0030 AKDT Jul 29

Valdez 0040 AKDT Jul 29

Cordova 0050 AKDT Jul 29

Homer 0100 AKDT Jul 29

Saint Paul 0110 AKDT Jul 29

Persons in warning areas are advised to Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. , and if at sea to avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents.





