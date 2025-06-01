LARS to host birthday bash for baby muskoxen, reindeer





The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Large Animal Research Station will introduce its new reindeer and muskox calves at its annual Birthday Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

The free event is open to everyone and will include children’s activities, crafts and plenty of animals. The gift shop will be open, and attendees can make suggestions for naming this year’s two muskox calves and five reindeer calves. LARS staff will be on-site to answer questions about the animals.

Other participants include the UAF Center for One Health Research, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.

Three food trucks will be available on site: T’s BBQ Connection, Fireweed Bites-n-Things and the Crash Cart.

A shuttle will be available throughout the event to take visitors from the Akasofu Building on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus’ west ridge. Because parking is limited at LARS, the public is encouraged to use the shuttle. Bikes are welcome to park at LARS, and a bike rack is available.

More information about the Large Animal Research Station and the Birthday Bash are available on the LARS Facebook page.

For more information, contact the LARS gift shop, 907-474-5724, uaf-lars-tours@alaska.edu.



