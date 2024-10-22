Leader of multistate drug trafficking ring sentenced to 15 years





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Oct. 18 to 15 years in prison and five years’ supervised release for leading a multistate drug trafficking ring that trafficked kilos of heroin into Alaska and used firearms to further the conspiracy.

According to court documents, in 2020, Samuel Frederick Davis, 32, purchased heroin and counterfeit Percocet pills in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis then packaged the drugs and shipped them to his distributors in Anchorage. The drugs were then distributed in Alaska, and the proceeds were deposited into co-conspirators’ bank accounts or returned to Nevada.

When law enforcement contacted Davis on Dec. 11, 2020, he attempted to flee in a vehicle but continued on foot before his arrest. After his arrest, law enforcement searched the defendant’s mother’s home in Anchorage and discovered approximately $65,000 in drug proceeds, a pistol, a drum magazine and multiple types of ammunition.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized roughly 3.8 kilos of heroin and over $140,900 in drug proceeds. In total, the drug trafficking organization was responsible for trafficking at least 8.2 kilos of heroin into the state.

“The defendant and his enterprise trafficked kilos of dangerous drugs into our state and used firearms to safeguard their illegal operations,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Mr. Davis’ sentence is the final piece of justice in this case. My office, in partnership with our law enforcement partners, will continue to uncover and dismantle drug trafficking organizations that pose a threat to our communities.”

“Drug traffickers have no regard for the safety of our communities,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais. “They exacerbate this with firearms to ‘protect’ their illegal actions, further endangering citizens. ATF will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to investigate and dismantle these drug trafficking rings.”

“Heroin is a dangerous drug that shatters lives for the profit of traffickers like Mr. Davis,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Seattle Field Division. “This sentence shows the seriousness of Mr. Davis’ drug trafficking crime as well as the determination of the DEA and our partners in stopping this evil.”

“The trafficking of drugs into Alaska is a crime with many victims,” said Anchorage Police Department Lieutenant Jack Carson. “The drugs Mr. Davis, his co-conspirators and other drug dealers import into the state are directly linked to hundreds of deaths each year. Mr. Davis’ arrest makes the streets of Anchorage a safer place.”

Co-conspirators in this case include:

LC Shelton Johnson-Witlow IV, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Delmar Spencer, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Dwayne Smith Jr, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and interference with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Jorge Luis Rodas, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to six and a half years’ imprisonment.

Jaheim Randolph, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

Frank Mota-Rijo, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Kyin Sumpter-Boyd, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

The ATF Seattle Field Division and Anchorage Field Office, the DEA Seattle Field Division and Anchorage Field Office, the Alaska State Troopers and the Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey, and former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kayla Doyle and Michael Ebell prosecuted the case.

###



