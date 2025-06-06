Learn about common plant diseases and management options





All plants are susceptible to disease, which can be caused by both living organisms and environmental conditions.

Todd Steinlage, a plant pathologist with the Alaska Plant Materials Center, will discuss common diseases in Alaska and management options for them in a free Zoom webinar hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

Plant diseases can be caused by biotic means, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, as well as abiotic (non-living, environmental) means.

Steinlage has a master’s degree in plant pathology from Iowa State University and has worked in the field for 27 years. The Plant Materials Center is part of the Alaska Division of Agriculture.

The webinar will be at noon on Wednesday, June 18.

Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/SteinlageWebinar.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson, 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu. This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.



