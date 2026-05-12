The McCarthy Road is Now Open for Public Travel







Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The McCarthy Road is now open for travel. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will perform regular maintenance now through October 1.

Beginning early March, Alaska DOT&PF maintenance and operations crews removed snow and thawed culverts to restore the highway to good driving condition. Current road conditions are fair to difficult due to soft shoulders and wet, rough roadway. Drivers can expect an advisory 35-mile-per-hour speed limit due to current conditions.

“McCarthy Road is a critical route that leads into the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and surrounding communities of McCarthy and Kennicott,” said Chad Heller, Alaska DOT&PF Maintenance and Operations Tazlina District Superintendent. “Our crews work hard though changing spring conditions and terrain to make sure the road stays passable for communities and travelers who rely on it.”

Originally built along the old Copper River and Northwestern Railway route that served the historic Kennecott copper mines, today’s McCarthy Road still follows the original railroad grade through Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. The approximately 60-mile gravel road provides access to one of Alaska’s most remote and scenic destinations, where much of the surrounding landscape has been shaped by glaciers and nearly a quarter of the area’s drainage basin remains covered in ice.

Travelers should watch for maintenance crews working on the roads throughout the year and are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing appropriate emergency supplies including food and water, first aid kits, seasonally appropriate clothing, and spare tires. Services, like gas stations, cell coverage and camping facilities on this stretch of road are unavailable.

Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be checked here.

For the most up-to-date information, real-time road conditions, weather updates, and travel alerts, we recommend using 511.alaska.gov or downloading the Alaska 511 app.

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