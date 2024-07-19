Learn about research conducted at Matanuska Experiment Farm





Learn about the agricultural research conducted at the Matanuska Experiment Farm during the 2024 Palmer Research Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event is free and geared toward farmers, community leaders and the general public. Researchers will discuss grain and oilseed varietal trials, cover crops, soil health, invasive species management, herbicide use, hazelnut trials, peony fertilization and biochar as a soil amendment. Visitors can also go on guided tours of the Community and Healing Garden.

A light lunch will be provided, during which researchers can answer questions and participate in discussions.

The Matanuska Experiment Farm was established in 1915 and has been managed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks since 1932. The farm has a long history of researching agricultural practices in northern climates to help improve Alaskans’ lives.

The field day will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, 1509 S. Georgeson Drive in Palmer. It is hosted by UAF’s Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension. Park at the main office building, Kerttula Hall, or Kin-Win Trailhead. Pick up a schedule and program in front of Kerttula Hall.

Learn more about the program and see the schedule on the Field Days website.

Please dress for the weather and be prepared to walk up to a mile. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and dogs are not allowed.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Laura Weingartner at 907-474-5211 or lgweingartner@alaska.edu. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.



