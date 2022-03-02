Legislators urge immediate Permanent Fund divestment from Russia assets





JUNEAU – Lawmakers Tuesday sent a letter to the Permanent Fund Corporation urging immediate divestment from its Russian assets. Representatives Zack Fields and David Nelson signed the letter addressed to Permanent Fund Board Chair Craig Richards, underlining that Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine had put a significant portion of Alaskan public dollars at risk through economic sanctions.

“Russia’s unprovoked attack can not go unanswered,” said Representative David Nelson (R-Anchorage). “The reports I’m hearing that the Russian army is targeting Ukrainian civilians is beyond the pale. Alaska must respond as swiftly as possible and divest the Permanent Fund Corporation’s investments in Russia.”

“This is not only a matter of our moral obligation, but also one of exposure to the Permanent Fund Corporation’s investments,” said Representative Zack Fields (D-Anchorage). “Divestment would protect Alaskans’ investments and reduce resources available for Putin’s war machine.”

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

