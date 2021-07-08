Legislature Announces Fiscal Policy Working Group

JUNEAU – Tuesday, legislative leaders representing all four caucuses announced the formation of a bicameral, bipartisan Fiscal Policy Working Group. With a particular focus on a long-term solution for the Permanent Fund Dividend, the group will develop a plan to solve Alaska’s fiscal challenge.

The group will consist of the following members:

Senator Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel (Senate Majority)

Senator Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer (Senate Majority)

Senator Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks (Senate Minority)

Senator Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau (Senate Minority)

Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka (House Majority)

Representative Calvin Schrage, I-Anchorage (House Majority)

Representative Ben Carpenter, R-Nikiski (House Minority)

Representative Kevin McCabe, R-Mat-Su Valley (House Minority)

Alternates:

Senator Mike Shower, R-Mat-Su Valley (Senate Majority)

Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage (Senate Minority)

Representative Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks (House Majority)

Representative Mike Prax, R-North Pole (House Minority)

An organizational meeting was held by the working group Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the Anchorage Legislative Information Office (LIO).

“Alaska is at a critical crossroads, high-centered due to contention about the Permanent Fund Dividend and the lack of a durable fiscal plan after nearly seven years of low oil prices,” said Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna. “The 32nd Legislature’s bipartisan, bicameral Fiscal Policy Working Group, equally involving the various viewpoints of all four legislative caucuses, will aggressively and transparently work toward a balanced solution supported by the majority of Alaskans. The group’s recommendations will provide a much-needed framework to deliver a durable plan forward. I am pleased to see the four caucuses working as one in an unprecedented effort and always involving the public in their decisions.”

“Now, more than ever, Alaska needs a comprehensive fiscal solution,” said House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak. “I am very encouraged that this working group is comprised of equal representation from all four caucuses. In today’s world of political polarization, this type of bicameral, bipartisan cooperation is exactly what is needed. I am very optimistic that, working together, we can get the job done for Alaskans.”

“I am encouraged this bipartisan and bicameral working group is committed to working together to develop sustainable fiscal policies that work for all Alaskans,” said Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, D-Anchorage. “I know all four caucus leaders are committed to resolving our fiscal gap, PFD formula, and developing a long-term plan to move Alaska into a better and sustainable financial position.”

“As Alaska continues its recovery from COVID-19 we can’t afford to let fiscal uncertainty and partisan gridlock further threaten Alaska’s economy,” said House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. “It is imperative that the legislature address long term fiscal stability this year. We must undertake the difficult and necessary task of taking the future of the Dividend off the negotiating table. My hope is that this working group, equally representing all caucuses, will help guide the legislature to a balanced and comprehensive fiscal policy.”

