Leonard Pletnikoff indicted on sexual assault charges







(Anchorage, AK) – On April 15, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 53-year-old Leonard Charles Pletnikoff on one count of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of sexual assault in the third degree. Both charges are designated as domestic violence.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit. The charges against Mr. Pletnikoff are related to events that occurred on or about April 21, 2018, during which Mr. Pletnikoff is alleged to have performed sexual acts on an unconscious female adult. Following indictment, a “no bail” warrant was issued for Mr. Pletnikoff’s arrest. Mr. Pletnikoff’s monetary bail and any conditions of his release will be determined by the court once he is arrested and brought before the court to be arraigned on the charges.

Mr. Pletnikoff is currently at large and believed to be in the Anchorage area. If Mr. Pletnikoff is located or you have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 311, the APD non-emergency dispatch line, reference APD Case No. 18-16090.

The case is being prosecuted by the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. If convicted at trial, Mr. Pletnikoff faces up to 99 years imprisonment. The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Pletnikoff is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.





