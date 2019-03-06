Letter: Alaskans Deserve a Fair Chance to Weigh in on Pebble Mine
20 members of the House of Representatives sign letter supporting push from Senator Murkowski, Sullivan for a longer public comment period on Pebble
JUNEAU – Twenty members of the Alaska House of Representatives signed a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting an extension of the deadline for Alaskans to weigh in on the Pebble Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
USACE currently plans an inadequate 90-day public comment period. Given the significant impacts the Pebble Project would have on Bristol Bay, Alaskans should have at least 270 days to comment.
“The Pebble Project would have far-reaching impacts on both the commercial and the subsistence economies of the region,” the letter states. “It is, arguably, the most important proposed Alaska project of our time. Alaskans deserve a fair chance to weigh in on it.”
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have also called for an extension of the public comment period.
The letter can be seen below.
19-03-01 Pebble Public Comment Period
Letter: Alaskans Deserve a Fair Chance to Weigh in on Pebble Mine
20 members of the House of Representatives sign letter supporting push from Senator Murkowski, Sullivan for a longer public comment period on Pebble
JUNEAU – Twenty members of the Alaska House of Representatives signed a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting an extension of the deadline for Alaskans to weigh in on the Pebble Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
USACE currently plans an inadequate 90-day public comment period. Given the significant impacts the Pebble Project would have on Bristol Bay, Alaskans should have at least 270 days to comment.
“The Pebble Project would have far-reaching impacts on both the commercial and the subsistence economies of the region,” the letter states. “It is, arguably, the most important proposed Alaska project of our time. Alaskans deserve a fair chance to weigh in on it.”
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have also called for an extension of the public comment period.
The letter can be seen below.
19-03-01 Pebble Public Comment Period
Attachments