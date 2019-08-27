Level 2 (SET) Evacuation Alert for Cooper Landing

- Home
The Swan Lake Fire area near Cooper Landing became increasingly active Monday crossing Resurrection Pass Trail at Slaughter Ridge.
The Great Basin Incident Management Team which is managing the fire, in coordination with the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management, has changed the evacuation alert to LEVEL 2 (SET) in all areas of Cooper Landing Sterling Highway MP 46-54.
A Level 2 (SET) Evacuation is NOT a notice to leave. This notice means that you must be ready and prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. A Level 2 (SET) signifies that there is significant danger in your area. Get SET by loading your 6 P’s: People, Pets, Pills, Photos, Personal (computer back-up info), and important Papers and a 7-day kit into your vehicle. You may have time to gather necessary items, however remember you must be prepared and ready to relocate. You may want to leave at Level 2 (SET) if you need additional time to relocate family members with mobility issues or to relocate pets, livestock and large mobile vehicles such as RVs, ATVs or boats. If you need extra time; don’t wait to leave. Monitor social media, news and radio for information, and call 907-262-INFO (4636) for updates.
Emergency personnel may contact you via the emergency notification system KPB Alerts. All landlines are automatically registered in this system; however, you must register mobile phones if you have not already done so. For additional information on the Ready, Set, Go! Evacuation Guidelines, please visit www.kpboem.com or call 907-262-INFO (4636).
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 27, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News