Leveling Up: Alaska Army Guard engineers rebuild observation posts during annual training 25′





More than 70 Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 910th Engineer Support Company completed a project during their annual training Aug. 2-17 on JBER to rebuild two critical training sites, Observation Post Cole and Observation Post Fagan.



The project provided the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 11th Airborne Division with improved facilities to support future training and readiness.



This marked the first time in the unit’s history that its horizontal and vertical engineering platoons worked side by side on a single mission, combining heavy-equipment earthmoving expertise with vertical construction skills.



“These observation posts were deteriorating and no longer met the needs of our active-duty partners,” said 1st Lt. Ben Weagraf, the company’s executive officer. “Our Soldiers demolished the old bunkers, reset the foundations, installed drainage systems, and constructed new shelters that not only provide protection from the elements but also give Soldiers a clear line of sight for observing the training impact area. The result is a tremendous improvement that enables more effective and safer training.’



At Observation Post Cole, Guard engineers removed an aging tower and built a new bunker, while at Fagan they reinforced the site with new materials, flooring, and drainage rock, ensuring longevity despite heavy Soldier traffic and Alaska’s harsh weather.



Staff Sgt. Daniel Drazan, a squad leader with 2nd Platoon, said the project was more than just moving dirt.

“We excavated about 70 cubic yards of hillside, backfilled, and leveled it so the bunker could be built to last,” Drazan said. “After construction, we went back in to clean up the site, smooth the ground, and make it look professional. I take a lot of pride in the quality of our work and the fact that range control and our customers are happy with it.



The mission provided valuable cross-training opportunities, allowing Soldiers to step outside their usual roles.



Pfc. Alex Engan, an interior electrician from Wasilla with just over a year in the Guard, applied both his military and civilian skills on the project.

“I was able to bounce questions off of my peers who specialize in different trades and learn thebest way to get the job done,” Engan said. “From sheeting the walls and roof to installing doors,I got hands-on experience across the board. Seeing the finished product and knowing I contributed to it was pretty cool.”



The effort underscored the unique capability of the Alaska Army National Guard’s engineers to bridge military and civilian expertise. Many Guardsmen bring professional construction, electrical, and heavy-equipment backgrounds to the mission, which enhances the Guard’s ability to support both defense operations and disaster relief at home.



“During natural disasters, our horizontal sections clear paths and move earth for first responders to able to go in and help Alaskans,” said Weagraf. “Our vertical teams bring the skills to restore structures, power, and plumbing. Together, we provide the foundation for others to accomplish their missions, whether that’s training Soldiers here on JBER or supporting communities across the state.”



By rebuilding these observation posts, the 910th Engineer Support Company directly bolstered the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to train effectively, while also strengthening its own cohesion and readiness.



“It means a lot to us to contribute to such an important mission,” Weagraf said. “The Soldiers can see how their piece fits into the larger picture, and they take pride in knowing they made a real impact.