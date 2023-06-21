LifeMed Alaska Expands Fleet to Enhance 24/7 State-Wide Medevac Services





Anchorage — LifeMed Alaska, Alaska’s leading statewide 24/7 air and ground ambulance service announced the expansion of its operations with the acquisition of a new Beechcraft King Air 200 aircraft. This strategic investment reflects LifeMed Alaska’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional Medevac services across the state.

This newly acquired aircraft will serve as a dynamically deployable asset, allowing LifeMed Alaska to support regions experiencing increased population during the fishing season, tourism activities, or medical emergencies. This expansion strengthens LifeMed Alaska’s ability to deliver efficient and life-saving assistance in critical situations. To commemorate this milestone, LifeMed Alaska has planned an aircraft blessing event, scheduled to take place this month.

LifeMed Alaska is Alaska’s leading 24/7 critical care air ambulance transport, featuring full-scope care for adult, pediatric, neonate, and high-risk obstetric patients. LifeMed Alaska employs staff at regional air and ground bases throughout Alaska. Its transport fleet includes Bell 407 GXP Helicopters, Lear Jets 35 and 45xr, Beechcraft King Air 200’s, and Cessna 208 Grand Caravans. These assets are fully equipped with the latest in medical transport technology.

LifeMed Alaska medical crews are highly skilled and dedicated to the care and comfort of patients and their families. In rural Alaska communities the LifeMed Alaska team serves as the highest level of care available.

All crew member receive annual continuing education focused on Trauma, Cardiac, high-risk Obstetrics as well as Neonatal, Pediatric, and Adult Critical Care.

For more information about LifeMed Alaska visit www.Lifemedalaska.com.



