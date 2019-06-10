List of Suspects in Cynthia Hoffman Homicide Grows

Alaska Native News Jun 10, 2019.

The suspect list in the Hoffman murder case continues to grow and charges mount as the investigation continues. Now included in the case are a 19-year-old teen and two additional juveniles.

19-year-old Caleb Leyland was arrested over the weekend and faces charges of Murder I and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He admitted to providing the vehicle used to carry out the homicide at Thunderbird Falls and plotting with the four others to kidnap and murder Hoffman, police say. He also faces charges of Sexual Assault I and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

That female minor is also a suspect, along with a male juvenile. They are believed to have assisted in the planning of the murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman. They have been transported and remanded to the McLaughlin Youth center and charges have been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.







All three were arrested on Saturday at the home of the female juvenile’s mother. They join 18-year-old Denali Brehmer who is being held on Murder I and Tampering with Physical Evidence along with 16-year-old Kayden Mcintosh.

Mcintosh initially confessed to pulling the trigger that took Hoffman’s life, according to investigators but re-canted and told an officer at the correctional center that Brehmer committed the murder. Brehmer was arrested after investigators viewed a pair of videos she had created airing her version of events and an apparent apology and posted to Snapchat.

APD has not revealed who they believe actually pulled the trigger that took the life of Cynthia Hoffman.