Little Gold Creek Port of Entry Re-opens for the Season

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that the Little Gold Creek port of entry is re-opening for the season, beginning Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
The travelling public should be aware that adverse weather conditions or facilities issues could prompt both the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to delay this date. Follow @CanBorderPAC on Twitter for updates.
The Little Gold Creek port of entry is located 105 km from Dawson City on the Top of the World Highway. Last season, more than 14,000 travellers entered Canada through the Little Gold Creek port of entry.
Seasonal hours of operation are 09:00 to 21:00 Pacific Daylight Time, seven days a week. The CBSA will announce later in the fall when it will close for the season as permitted by road and weather conditions.
