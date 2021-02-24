Local governments encouraged to apply for federal funding to assist with testing and vaccine administration







February 23, 2021 ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will be administering federal funding to local communities statewide to assist with COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. The funding includes a focus on health equity to implement locally driven strategies.

The initial round of funding, which totals $37.5 million, will be distributed through memorandums of agreement (MOAs) to local boroughs and city governments.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this funding to communities and to focus the program so it helps those who have been disproportionally affected by COVID-19,” said Division of Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg. “Our local communities know best how to reach and engage their residents. We’re excited to partner with them to ensure we’re reaching all Alaskans at the local level.”

Boroughs are encouraged to coordinate with cities to apply, but cities are also eligible to apply independently. Boroughs and cities are further encouraged to partner with hospitals, schools, nonprofit organizations and other community entities.







Those interested in applying for funding are asked to attend a pre-award meeting. Two meetings are currently scheduled. Please preregister to attend.

Feb. 23, 2021 : Pre-award meeting (4 p.m.)

Feb. 26, 2021: Second opportunity: Pre-award meeting (10 a.m.)

Applications from communities will be due March 15 via an online form.

March 15, 2021 : Community funding requests due.

March 31, 2021 : Funding awarded to communities via signed MOA

March 31, 2022: Program concludes.

For more information, please visit the DHSS COVID-19 Community Funding webpage. For questions, please contact maria.caruso@alaska.gov.

# # #





