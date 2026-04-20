This Day iin Alaska History-April 20th, 1888

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Early photo of Metlakatla Post Office. Image-National Archives and Records Administration
Early photo of Metlakatla Post Office. Image-National Archives and Records Administration

It was on April 20th, 1888, that the Metlakahtla Post Office first opened its doors on Annette Island. It opened to serve the Tsimshian community that had migrated from British Columbia.

Its first Postmaster was Father William Duncan.

Ther post office suffered a rocky beginning. One year after opening for business, it closed down. Three years later, it would open up for business once again. But, again, three years later, in 1895, it would again be shuttered.

The third time was a charm, in 1904, it reopened with a slightly different name, this time it was the Metlakatla Post Office. It would remain open to the present day with its new moniker.

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