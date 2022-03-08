Lt. Governor Meyer Announces March 9 as Aerospace Day at the Alaska State Capitol





(Juneau, AK) – Alaska is an Aerospace State and the Lieutenant Governor’s office is excited to announce March 9, 2022, as Aerospace Day at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

“Alaska aerospace is a growing industry in our state that has employed many Alaskans and has the potential to employ many more while creating a new support industry in Alaska,” said Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer.

Lt. Governor Meyer, in conjunction with the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee chaired by Senator Gary Stevens, will be hosting an aerospace event at the Capitol. This year, several different presentations will highlight organizations and academia that bring together aviation and aerospace interests across the state. Giving presentations tomorrow will be Dr. Cathy Cahill, the Director of the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI) at University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF); Dr. Robert McCoy, the Director of the Geophysical Institute at University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF); and Milton Keeter, Jr. the CEO from the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.

These aerospace presentations will be held during the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee on March 9, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

