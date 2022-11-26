Republicans and Democrats form Senate Majority for the 33rd Alaska State Legislature





ANCHORAGE – Friday, eight Republicans and nine Democrats came together to announce the Senate Majority in the Alaska State Senate for the 33rd Alaska State Legislature.

The Majority’s membership includes Senator Click Bishop (R-Fairbanks), Senator-elect Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski), Senator-elect Matt Claman (D-Anchorage), Senator-elect Forrest Dunbar (D-Anchorage), Senator-elect Cathy Giessel (R-Anchorage), Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage), Senator Lyman Hoffman (D-Bethel), Senator-elect James Kaufman (R-Anchorage), Senator Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), Senator Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau), Senator-elect Kelly Merrick (R-Eagle River), Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin), Senator Bert Stedman (R-Sitka), Senator Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak), Senator-elect Löki Tobin (D-Anchorage), Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage), and Senator David Wilson (R-Wasilla).

The Senate Majority elected the most experienced leadership in the legislature, with Senator Gary Stevens as Senate President, Senator Bill Wielechowski as Senate Rules Chair, Senator-Elect Cathy Giessel as Senate Majority Leader, Senator Click Bishop as Majority Whip, and Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson as Legislative Council Chair. The Senate Finance Committee includes members across the state from Golovin to Sitka, to Bethel, to Anchorage, and Fairbanks. Senator Bert Stedman, Senator Lyman Hoffman, and Senator Donny Olson will serve as chairs of the Senate Finance Committee.

The Senate Majority will focus on lowering Alaska’s high energy costs, improving education, and revitalizing Alaska’s economy.

“This is a new era in the Alaska Senate. It is an opportunity to build relationships with members across the aisle, the other body, and the Governor so we can work together to resolve the issues Alaskans face in education, the economy, and high energy costs. Together, we will keep Alaska a place where generations of families are proud to call home,” said incoming Senate President Gary Stevens.

“We are a very diverse group – politically and geographically – just like the people of our state. We bring a wealth of unique knowledge and experience to the table. This team of Senators is responding to Alaskans’ loud and clear message to work together to solve our state’s challenges. We share a common goal: to open opportunities for all Alaskans to prosper, both today and into the future,” said incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel.

“Alaska’s economic performance has been the worst in the nation for the past seven years. To expand economic opportunity we need smart investments in education and job training to grow our workforce. We have the tools and dedication to achieve this. This is what Alaskans want. This is what Alaskans deserve,” said incoming Senate Rules Chair Bill Wielechowski.

The Alaska Senate Majority will announce committee chairs and committee membership in the coming weeks.



