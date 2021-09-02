Lt. Governor Meyer Named as Leader of National Lieutenant Governors Association





(Anchorage) – Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer has been named West Region Chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association. NLGA is the professional association supporting lieutenant governors and the officeholders first in line of succession to a governor in all 50 states and U.S. territories with the goal of being as effective and as efficient as possible for constituents.

“I look forward to bringing a unique Alaska-centric perspective to this national organization and fighting for the important issues all Alaskans share with citizens across the country,” said Lt. Governor Meyer.

“His peers find Lt. Governor Meyer to be an engaged leader who works across party, state, regional, and territorial lines to develop and share ideas from resource development and tourism to issues of the arctic and seafood marketing,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.

Lt. Governor Meyer was appointed by a bi-partisan vote of his peers and his service begins immediately. He will serve through July of 2022.

The committee meets about three times a year and is responsible for charting the course of issues and professional development to be pursued by the nation’s second-highest state officeholders. In addition to its specific duties, the committee addresses issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.

