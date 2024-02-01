M/V Genius Star XI docks in Dutch Harbor





JUNEAU — The Unified Command confirmed Tuesday that the M/V Genius Star XI docked in Dutch Harbor, to streamline logistics and provide a safer environment necessary for the timely completion of ongoing work.

The vessel moved to the dock based on recommendations from the Salvage Master, Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team, and other technical experts with knowledge and experience on how best to re-secure the cargo. The duration of the vessel dockside will depend on port operations and competing needs for the dock space.

Genius Star XI relocated to the Unalaska Marine Center Dock 1 and 2 where responders will work to resecure the lithium-ion industrial battery unit cargo that was damaged at the end of December 2023. The vessel’s crane will be used to load supplies to resecure damaged and dislocated cargo. There is no plan to land any cargo from the vessel shoreside in Dutch Harbor.

Prior to entering port, the community air monitoring system was repositioned as directed by the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team and local public safety officials. There have been no reports of abnormal air quality on the ship or in the community since the start of the incident. The CO2 bottles for the vessel’s onboard firefighting system are being replenished, a requirement for the vessel to eventually continue its voyage beyond Dutch Harbor.

“Moving the ship to a pier allows workers a safer and more efficient environment to work and mitigates work delays caused by weather or rough seas,” said Capt. Chris Culpepper, Captain of the Port. “Based on the recommendations of several agencies and technical experts we are confident operations can be conducted safely and with no additional risk to the community to expedite preparing the vessel to continue its voyage.”

The Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, Gallagher Marine Systems on behalf of the vessel’s owner, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, all of whom continue to work together in response to this incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.



