Older Americans Act and Murkowski’s Native ELDER Act Pass Senate





Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) applauded the Senate passage of the Older Americans Act Reauthorization Act of 2024, which included provisions of her bill, the Enhancing Native Elders’ Longevity, Dignity, Empowerment, and Respect (Native ELDER) Act. Co-sponsored by Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), the Native ELDER Act will improve federal programs and services for Alaska Native, American Indian, and Native Hawaiian Elders. The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

“The Older Americans Act was created to provide support for Americans as they age,” said Senator Murkowski. “This legislation works to ensure that aging Americans, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers have access to resources that encourage healthy living, independence, and community engagement, bolstering long-term quality of life by providing increased resources and funding.”

“I’ve heard directly from stakeholders who made clear what modifications were needed to help bridge significant lapses when it comes to meeting the physical, social, and emotional healthcare needs of Native Elders, in Alaska and across the nation. We must ensure that Elders have the support they need to age in the communities they call home, surrounded by the people they know and love,”Senator Murkowski continued. “I’m proud that the provisions from our Native ELDER Act have been included in Senate passage of the OAA reauthorization of 2024. This takes us one step closer to increasing culturally relevant services, improving at home care options, and ensuring Elders – no matter their geographical location – have the care and support they deserve.”

“This legislation is important for Alaska Native and American Indian Elders. It aligns with Southcentral Foundation’s work to support Elders aging well by allowing them to maintain independence in their homes with family and as honored members of communities,” said April Kyle, President and CEO of Southcentral Foundation.

“The Native ELDER Act provides a mechanism for a more robust program to address how home care is utilized in rural Alaska,” said Brian Ridley, Chief of Tanana Chiefs Conference. “As recipients of Title VI funding, Tanana Chiefs Conference is deeply familiar with the benefits of the Home Care program. This Act is an excellent step towards improving agency coordination and increasing funding.” He adds, “Our culture puts great emphasis on elder care. Our elders should have the ability to pass down traditional knowledge and values in the safety and comfort of their homes.”

“The OAA is the key legislative framework for developing, coordinating, and delivering home and community-based services to allow American Indian and Alaska Native elders to maintain their independence and dignity,” Billie Tohee, Executive Director of the National Indian Council on Aging. “NICOA appreciates Senator Murkowski’s leadership in introducing legislation that emphasizes Tribal priorities and increases coordination across agencies that serve our elders.”

“The Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act (OAA) is an important contribution to our native elder and aging population,” said Chairman William Smith, National Indian Health Board. “The Native ELDER Act will make changes to Title VI programs which reflect Tribal priorities including the establishment of an Older Americans Tribal Advisory Committee and expanded technical assistance authority to help tribes keep their elders at home and age in place. The National Indian Health Board is proud to support the Native ELDER Act.”

Background: The bill reauthorizes the Older Americans Act (OAA), originally passed in 1965. OAA programs allow seniors to age in place by encouraging healthy living, independence, and community engagement among seniors served by these programs. These include supportive services, nutrition services, family caregiver support, community service employment, and services to prevent abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older individuals.

In 2019 Senator Murkowski, along with Senator Smith, co-led the Strengthening Services for Native Elders Act that was included in the reauthorization for the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 2020, which expired on September 30, 2024. The Native ELDER Act builds on that piece of legislation by prioritizing supportive services and in-home modifications, to ensure Native American Elders are able to age at home within their own communities.

The Native ELDER Act is a part of the 2024 OAA reauthorization effort and includes a number of provisions to:

Establish an Older Americans Tribal Advisory Committee at the Administration on Aging, which would provide recommendations on how the OAA’s programs can improve services for Native American Elders.

Enhance technical assistance and build infrastructure for tribes and tribal organizations so they have the capacity to deliver services to build up self-reliance of Native American communities.

Direct the Assistant Secretary of Aging to evaluate and identify the barriers to Indian tribes accessing programs under Title VI of the Older American Act.

