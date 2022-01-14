M/V Kennicott Collides With M/V Hubbard While Docking In Ketchikan





Initial reports show minor damage to both ships

(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – Today at 4:25 a.m., the M/V Kennicott collided with the M/V Hubbard while docking in Ketchikan. AMHS is conducting a thorough damage assessment, and initial reports describe minimal damage to the Hubbard, while the Kennicott suffered a damaged sponson and window. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the event, and an internal investigation is underway. Neither ship is currently in revenue service, and no crew members were injured during the incident.

The Kennicott just entered its annual overhaul period, and the Hubbard is scheduled to begin a capital improvement project to construct crew quarters during 2022. AMHS does not anticipate the damage from today’s incident will impact project timelines or return to service dates for either vessel.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 of marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

# # #



