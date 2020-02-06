M/V Matanuska Sailings Canceled Due to Ongoing Mechanical Issue

Vessel requires inspection and repair in shipyard before returning to service
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is canceling sailings on the M/V Matanuska through Sunday, March 1. New issues with the reduction gear system have been identified and the manufacturer and contractor need the vessel to travel to the Ketchikan shipyard where it can be inspected in dry dock to determine if further repairs are necessary. The Matanuska returned to service in November 2019 after a complete re-power, and the repairs are covered under warranty.
AMHS is aware of travel needs for upcoming school and community tournaments in March and is exploring options for alternative service in the event Matanuska is unable to return to service as planned.
AMHS has refunded fares for current Matanuska passengers and has worked with them to identify alternative transportation.
All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary. The new sailing schedule is available at www.FerryAlaska.com or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066. Service notices may be found at http://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml.