Main Drug Supplier to Fairbanks Convicted





(Anchorage, AK) – A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22, including first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) uncovered a drug ring from Seattle to Fairbanks that was led by Stockton who used an alias “Randell Mailloux.” In February 2021, two large packages from Seattle to Fairbanks each respectively containing 427 gross grams and 453 gross grams of methamphetamine were linked to Stockton. Investigators also identified a system involving a woman who recruited and “trained women to carry narcotics in their body cavities on flights from Seattle to Fairbanks at the behest of Cody Stockton,” according to court documents. Stockton supplied drugs to various people and used women to body carry about three to six ounces of heroin two times a week to Fairbanks.

Last April, investigators traveled to Seattle to further investigate Stockton with the Seattle office for the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tukwila Police Department. DEA agents found drug paraphernalia in his car and counterfeit Percocet pills on his girlfriend. A search warrant of their apartment found 100 more blue pills that are known to be fentanyl and aspartame.

The State of Alaska extradited Stockton from Seattle for prosecution. On the first-degree count, the sentencing range is 5-99 years and on the two, second-degree counts the sentencing range is 0-20 years. Stockton will be sentenced in May.

“This case was really due to the efforts of the Fairbanks HIDTA team,” said Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels. “It was their work on this that resulted in a strong case for prosecution and ultimately led to the conviction.”

“The Alaska State Troopers along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners aggressively investigate drug trafficking that occurs in Alaska and will work tirelessly to hold those that deal dangerous drugs accountable for their actions,” said Alaska State Troopers Lieutenant Tony Wegrzyn, Deputy Commander of the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit. “This case should serve as a warning to anyone that is considering trafficking narcotics in Alaska – know that sooner or later law enforcement will catch up to you.”

This case was investigated by the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT). FANT is a HIDTA taskforce made up of Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police, North Pole Police, North Slope Borough Police, the FBI, and DEA. HIDTA, or High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, is a program created by Congress. The Alaska HIDTA initiative, designated in May 2018, is spread throughout the state, and includes partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

