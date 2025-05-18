Bobby Kennedy Jr. Makes Eugenics Great Again at Health and Human Services





RFK Jr. has embarked on policies that frighteningly resemble those of eugenicists: They seek to identify and disempower the underprivileged, they serve anti-immigrant and racist sentiment, and they embrace pseudoscience.



Charles Fremont Dight has been reincarnated in the worm-gnawed brain of Bobby Kennedy, Jr. A medical professor at the University of Minnesota, Dight hoped to rid society of its unfit members. Dight, an eccentric who lived for a time in a treehouse, wrote about these unfit people in such publications as “Increase of the Unfit, A Social Menace,” and “A Proper Function of Society is to Control Reproduction.” Like other eugenicists, Dight believed in stronger immigration laws to keep the unfit aliens, but emphatically not people of Anglo-Saxon “stock,” out of the country. In 1933, Dight wrote a letter to Adolf Hitler praising the Fuhrer’s efforts to “stamp out mental inferiority.”

Eugenics, a mainstream science in the early 20th century, sought restrictive marriage laws, isolation of the “unfit” in special colonies for the “feeble minded,” and forced sterilization to shield society from the cost of caring for its most vulnerable citizens. Recent immigrants with poor English, children who had what are now recognized as learning disabilities, Down syndrome Americans, and many others were at risk of being paraded before eugenics courts for summary judgment and sent off to isolation colonies. Once removed from society, the eugenicists claimed, those with better bloodlines would be freed of their burden to care for them.

A Registry of Eugenic Discrimination

Bobby Kennedy, Jr., secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has embarked on policies that frighteningly resemble those of eugenicists: They seek to identify and disempower the underprivileged, they serve anti-immigrant and racist sentiment, and they embrace pseudoscience. Bobby Jr. wants to identify citizens with autism and place them in some kind of registry. He ordered the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to build “a real-world data platform enabling advanced research across claims data, electronic medical records, and consumer wearables,” to determine the root causes of autism spectrum disorder, and to give Bobby and his team of autism falsifiers data drawn from public and private sources in violation of federal privacy and security rules. (Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed an executive order to block the federal government from collecting these data related to autism and to protect “dignity, privacy, and the freedom to live without fear of surveillance or discrimination” of Illinois residents.

Bobby’s eugenics registry will succeed in stigmatizing people, especially young people, the way that eugenics surveyors stigmatized the “feeble-minded.”

The HSS database , like those of the eugenicists, will be subjective and impressionistic. U.S. eugenicists built a registry for the unfit at the Eugenics Record Office (ERO) in Cold Spring Harbor, New York under director Harry Laughlin. Laughlin and his poorly trained minions assembled index cards about American families, often from a cursory glance at a person’s face and carriage, to create genetic family trees. The ERO believed they had proved a huge number of people carrying hereditary disease who could be identified to be isolated or sterilized; 80,000 Americans were sterilized.

Racism and Pseudoscience in HHS

Bobby Jr. shares the eccentricities and racism of the eugenists. He cut up whale skull found on the beach near the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, apparently because he likes to study animal skulls and skeletons, tied it to the roof of the family car, and drove it back to New York, while the rank “whale juice” poured into the car and onto his children. Bobby’s interest in skulls may have been kindled by the work of craniologist Samuel Morton (1799-1851). In his Crania Americana Morton set forth a hierarchy of intelligence with Native Americans and Blacks at the bottom to justify their enslavement, removal, and other disturbing acts of violence against them.

Building on Morton’s thesis, racist scientists and eugenicists documented lack of mental acuity among African Americans. They assigned Blacks special diseases and susceptibilities , one of which, drapetomania, led slaves to run away from cruel owners; another ordained syphilis as a “Negro disease.” These racists believed that Blacks have a higher pain tolerance and weaker lungs that could be strengthened through hard labor (slavery). Bobby Jr. claims that Black people have a stronger immune system than white people and thus should receive vaccines on a different schedule. He observed that “to particular antigens, Blacks have a much stronger reaction.” Bobby Jr. has said that African AIDS is an entirely different disease from Western AIDS, and he reiterates the fiction that HIV does not cause AIDS.

Another leg in the eugenicists’ program was anti-immigration laws. ERO director Laughlin testified before the U.S. Congress in support of the Immigration Act of 1924 and its restrictions on admission to the U.S. of “races” considered inferior to the Anglo stock. On the basis of flawed data , Laughlin told Congress that recent immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe were “socially inadequate,” and tended to “degeneracy, shiftlessness, alcoholism, and insubordination,” all of which were supposedly genetic traits. The 1924 act was easily passed signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge who believed that “America must be kept American” and that “biological laws show that Nordics deteriorate when mixed with other races.”

No wonder Donald Trump selected Bobby Jr. to head HHS. Trump began his first presidential campaign commenting with conviction that Mexican immigrants were drug dealers and rapists . Trump draws on the work of criminal anthropologist Cesare Lombroso and the racial hygienists of Nazi Germany where a person’s genes or bloodline determine his or her capacity for success or violence. Trump said , “You know, now, a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes.” But the Trump family has good genes, although his convictions for sex and financial crimes might offer counter evidence: “We’re smart people… We’re like racehorses.” During his ongoing campaign against undocumented aliens and citizens with foreign-sounding names, Trump ordered white South Africans to be given asylum in the U.S., but pointedly not Afghans who fought for freedom against the Taliban, Mexicans, or any other “races.”

The Pseudoscience of Mercury-Caused Autism

The entire premise of Bobby’s registry is the fully discredited assertion that vaccinations cause autism which is based on a retracted and discredited 1998 study by Andrew Wakefield that linked the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism. Wakefield combed his data, weeded out some children who didn’t fit, and carefully included others. Further, his research was funded by lawyers acting for parents who were involved in lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers.

Like Dight, Laughlin, and other eugenicists, Bobby lies and misinterprets data to fit his predetermined and erroneous conclusions that vaccines cause autism. In one article Bobby “claimed that the amount of ethyl mercury in vaccines was 187 times greater than the recommended limit, when it was only 1.4 times greater.” He cited one study to contend that tuna sandwiches laced with mercury being fed to two-month-old babies. There is nothing of the sort in the study.

Eugenics and the Decline of Public Health

Bobby’s strange mix of false science will exacerbate such public health crises as the ongoing measles epidemic as confused parents deny their children life-saving vaccinations. Bobby Jr. hates vaccines. He referred to the Covid-19 vaccine as “the deadliest vaccine ever made.” The vaccine saved perhaps as many as 20 million lives . Kennedy has said that he only drinks raw milk . Doing so puts people at risk of foodborne illness, since pasteurization kills off pathogens . Drinking it may increase the risk of the spread of bird flu. Bobby wants to remove fluoride from drinking water and claims bone cancer, IQ loss, thyroid disease, and other things may result from its use. This is untrue . Fluoride prevents cavities.

Kennedy’s fabrications about autism, mercury, and other topics recall the misguided work of eugenicist Henry Goddard. Goodard was the director of research at New Jersey’s Vineland Training School for Feeble-Minded Girls and Boys. He opened an early clinical laboratory to study intellectual disabilities. Tracing the lineage of one of his young patients and building her family tree back to the Revolutionary War, Goddard concluded that intelligence, sanity, and morality were hereditary, and every effort should be undertaken to keep the “feeble-minded” from procreating to eliminate them from the breeding pool. His study on the “Kallikaks ” (1912) used touched-up photos to show the Kallikaks as inferior creatures.

Always lurking in the minds of this MAGA government are racist scientific ideas about breeding and innate intelligence; about the evils of immigrants; and about the need to revitalize science away from rigorous hypothesis and testing toward conspiracy, pseudoscience, and eugenics. Bobby’s eugenics registry will succeed in stigmatizing people, especially young people, the way that eugenics surveyors stigmatized the “feeble-minded.” Perhaps the registry will confirm what is well known: that increasing numbers of people identified with autism is largely to do with increased screening for and greater identification of people with autism. There is no epidemic. But, like a good eugenicist, he has determined his conclusions before the study begins.

Happy measles, everyone! Or, as Donald Trump says, he only hires the best people.



