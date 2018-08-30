Man “Acting Erratically” Dies after Being Taken into Custody by APD

Alaska Native News Aug 30, 2018.

Anchorage police have yet to release the name of a man that died while in custody of police in the C Street/W. 15th Avenue area late Wednesday evening.

According to the nixle report issued by APD, police responded to the location after receiving a 911 call reporting a man “running in and out of traffic with no shoes and yelling.”

When officers responded, they took the man, who they report continued to “display erratic behavior” into custody. The officers say that they believed the man “was having health issues, possibly under the influence of drugs,” and so, called for medics. Before the Anchorage Fire Department could respond, the man went unconscious, police report.

Life-saving procedures were carried out on the man until EMS could get to the scene. Once they arrived, EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.







“Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are conducting a death investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be given to the Office of Special Prosecution for review,” APD reported.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.