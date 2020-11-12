Man Arrested while Traveling to Nome from Anchorage with Large Amount of Meth and Marijuana

Alaska Native News on Nov 12, 2020.







On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers announced that the Nome Office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, made another arrest in their continuing investigation into drugs in the Nome area that seized approximately 54.2 grams (2 ounces) of methamphetamine and approximately 452.6 grams (1 lbs) of marijuana bud.

The task force stopped 59-year-old Robert Cahoon, who was traveling to Nome from Anchorage and found the drugs in his possession. The value of the methamphetamine is estimated at $54,200 and the Marijuana at $11,350.

Cahoon was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances III and IV and held without bail pending arraignment.





