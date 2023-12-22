Man Attacked by Moose in Soldotna





Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna received a call reporting a moose attack on the Tsalteshi Trail at 2:15 pm on Monday afternoon according to their dispatch.

Troopers opened an investigation into the incident and found that the victim was walking the single track with his dog on the K-Beach side of Tsalteshi. When the man and his dog were at the intersection of the Wolverine and Bear Trails a moose came out of the woods and charged the victim and knocked him down. While the man was down the moose kicked him multiple times.

There were four moose in the area at the time of the attack. The victim was able to over a snowbank and to a tree while his dog scared the moose off.

The victim was able to leave the scene and go to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Fish and Game was contacted along with Tsalteshi Trail Organization,” troopers report.



