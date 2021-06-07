Man Found Deceased in Skiff along New Stuyahok Shore Sunday

Insert shows Koliganek and New Stuyahok on the Nushagak River. Image-Google Maps
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man found deceased in his skiff along the  shore off of New Stuyahokmid-afternoon on Sunday.

The discovery of the deceased man was reported by the Kanakanak hospital to Dillingham-based troopers at 3 pm Sunday. Troopers responded to the village and secured the skiff and scene.

“Investigators and crime scene technicians from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation in Anchorage have responded to New Stuyahok to assist with the investigation,” AST stated.



