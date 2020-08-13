New Stuyahok Man in Custody for Murder of Angelina Chunak

Alaska Native News on Aug 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that a New Stuyahok suspect was taken into custody on Monday on murder charges in connection with a woman who was discovered dead in that community on Sunday.

At 10 pm on Saturday night AST was advised that a woman, identified as 25-year-old Angelina Chunak, had been missing for approximately one day. On Sunday morning, AST was contacted again and told that Chunak had been discovered deceased.

Troopers responded to the village and opened an investigation. Soon after, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called in. As the investigation continued personnel from the ABI Technical Crimes and Palmer General Investigations Units, as well as the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory, traveled to New Stuyahok to assist in the case and soon found that Chunak had been beaten and strangled.

Investigators and troopers from the Dillingham post would serve several search warrants and conduct several interviews. As a result of those investigative actions, on Monday 20-year-old James Weedman was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

Weedman appeared in Dillingham court on Wednesday on Murder II and Assault I charges, both felonies.

Vinelink shows that he is currently in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Facility.





