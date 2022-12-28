Man Found Deceased of Suspected Hypothermia across Street from Extended Stay Hotel in Fairbanks





Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel there in response to the discovery of a body across the street from the hotel on Friday, troopers reported on Tuesday.

The caller told AST that he was a guest at the hotel and had gone out to have a cigarette. He said he walked across the street and discovered the remains of a deceased man near the treeline.

Both troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded and opened an investigation. They discovered a tent near the site of the remains and recovered a driver’s license and other items belonging to the victim. He was positively identified as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. It was determined that the victim was living in the tent.

It was further determined that Akiviana had died of hypothermia although his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy per standard procedure.

Akiviana’s next of kin were notified of the discovery.

Foul play is currently not suspected.



