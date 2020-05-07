Man in Mountain View Arrested on Robbery, Assault Charges after Taking Long Boards from Two Juveniles

Alaska Native News on May 7, 2020.

APD reports that a suspect who assaulted and robbed two juveniles riding on longboards was tracked with the assistance of K9 Rylin during Wednesday’s early morning hours.

Patrol officers responded to a call reporting a robbery at 1:55 am on Wednesday and traveled to the scene at the Holiday Gas Station on Mountain View Drive. Once there they initiated interviews with the two juvenile victims who told them that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Tone F. Lauvao, came up to them and while they were riding their longboards towards the station and punched one of them in the face and took his board. Following that Lauvao held up a brick and threatened the other and took his board as well.

As officers were conducting their interview with the victims, Lauvao came by riding one of the boards and yelled out. The victims immediately identified him as the person who had stolen their boards. Lauvao took off running from the scene with the officers giving chase. But, the officers soon lost sight of Lauvao and so a perimeter was set up and a K9 track team was set up to search for the suspect. K9 Rylin soon picked up the trail and led the officers to the 300-block of North Bunn.

Lauvao was soon located hiding under a vehicle parked there. Lauvao gave up before the K9 could be set on him and he was taken into custody without incident.

Lauvao was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Theft IV, two counts of Assault IV, two counts of Robbery I, Resisting, and two counts of Violate Conditions of Release.





