Man in Saturday’s Wasilla Fire Identified





Troopers report that the identity of the man involved in Saturday’s Wasilla fire as 71-year-old Randy Algood.

Alaska State Troopers and firefighters responded to a blaze at a residence in Wasilla at 10:50 am on Saturday. During the response, Algood was located in the home and removed for life-saving efforts but was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.

The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Following the preliminary investigation by troopers and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that “Algood intentionally started the fire and then shot himself.”

His remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office and his next of kin was notified.