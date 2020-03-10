Man Involved in DV Disturbance in Mat Valley Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News on Mar 10, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that a response to a location off of Bonaparte in the Mat-Su Valley resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday evening

A 911 call went in to the Alaska State Troopers at 7:15 on Sunday evening reporting a domestic disturbance and an officer responded to the scene. According to the AST report, an altercation broke out between the officer and the suspect, 37-year-old Aaron Tolen. The two were still fighting when another trooper arrived at the scene and observed the altercation. That officer, who will not be identified until the mandatory 72-hours are up, ultimately opened fire, shooting the suspect three times in the back.

At 7:55, the troopers at the scene called in and reported that shots had been fired. Tolen was declared deceased at the scene.

The troopers did not report any injuries to themselves.

The officer was placed on mandatory 72-hours of administrative leave as per department policy, following that, the officer’s identity will be divulged.

On Monday, in a Facebook posting, a man identifying himself as Tolen’s father, said, ” The state troopers shot my son in the back 3x killing him instantly on our kitchen floor in front of me and his mother after tazing him.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing.





