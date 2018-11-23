Man Killed in Thanksgiving Officer-Involved Shooting at Palmer Train Depot

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers are releasing very little information in a Thanksgiving afternoon trooper/police shooting in Palmer where the suspect died as a result of his wounds.

Troopers got a call from Palmer police at 1:47 pm on November 22nd in reference to an ongoing incident at the Palmer Train Depot and immediately responded to the location to assist.

Troopers say that they "eventually encountered a subject with a large edged object," at the corner of Evergreen and Dimond and that the situation ultimately escalated and resulted in officers opening fire on the suspect.







They report that no troopers or Palmer officers suffered any injuries in the incident but the suspect suffered gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries.

No further information was released and the name of the victim has yet to be released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is continuing.