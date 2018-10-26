Man Robbed while Attempting to Buy Handgun off of Craigslist

- Home
At 4:32 PM on October 24, 2018, Anchorage Police responded to a park at E 6thAvenue and Oklahoma Street in reference to reports of a robbery. Police met with the adult male victim who stated he had responded to an ad on Craig’s List and agreed to purchase a handgun from the seller. The two met at the park. The victim signed a Bill of Sale and then handed the suspect $400 in cash. The suspect loaded the gun, racked the slide, pointed it at the victim, and told the victim to walk away. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with both the gun and the victim’s money.
The suspect has been described as a black male adult in his mid-20s with a scruffy beard and acne on his face. The suspect was last seen wearing a two-tone black hoody (unknown on what the other color was) and dark gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.
As a reminder to citizens who buy and/or sell items privately, here are some precautions to take:
Source: APD
