Man Slumped Over Wheel on Penguin Street Hit with Multiple Charges

Alaska Native News Nov 14, 2018.

Anchorage police say that a phone call from an “observant citizen” led them to a suspect with multiple warrants in a vehicle on Penguin Street on Tuesday.

After the call reporting that a man was slumped over the wheel in a vehicle in the middle of the street, patrol officers responded to the 4300-block of Penguin Street and found the man slumped over the driver’s wheel in a green Dodge Dakota.

When contacted the man gave officers a false name and only correctly identified himself after the officer warned him that he would face charges of false information if he continued to do so. The suspect identified himself as 28-year-old Christopher E. Clark-Stackhouse.

A check by APD would find that Clark-Stackhouse was the subject of four warrants, one of which was a felony warrant for Assault III-Weapon/Theft II issued in October.

As officers continued to observe Clark-Stackhouse, they determined that he was under influence of a controlled substance. Officers informed Clark-Stackhouse that he was under arrest which resulted in the suspect attempting to pull away and began kicking at the vehicle door.

Clark-Stackhouse continued to resist and ignore commands and so was consequently tased. Once tased, Clark-Stackhouse was taken to ground and cuffed.

A search of Clark-Stackhouse’s person would reveal a “used syringe and a substance that field-tested positive for meth,” APD stated. When the vehicle was searched, a firearm was located under the driver’s seat.







When arrested, Clark-Stackhouse was within 500 feet of a school. This was reflected in his drug charge of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance-Within 500′ Feet of a School. He was also charged with Resisting Arrest, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V, and Violating Conditions of Release for a Felony. He was also arrested for his outstanding warrants.